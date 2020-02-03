LVCVA calls on volunteers for 2020 NFL Draft, Raiders season

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is calling on the public for potential volunteers for the much anticipated 2020 NFL Draft, Raiders games and much more.

There will be several volunteer opportunities, including:

NFL Draft Experience presented by Oikos

NASCAR

The Las Vegas Bowl

Wrangler National Finals Rodeo

Pac-12 Football Championship

“With an ever-growing roster of championship sorts and special events coming to Las Vegas, it’s a prime time for local residents to get involved and be part of the action,” said Lisa Motley, LVCVA director of sports marketing and special events in a press release. “This is a great opportunity to showcase our tremendous community pride and for locals to be an integral part of a variety of extremely exciting contests and special events.”

If you’d like to participate, LVCVA has launched a portal for volunteer registration. Once you’ve registered, you’ll receive notifications about open opportunities as they become available.

To register, click here.