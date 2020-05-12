LVCVA braces for $210M revenue loss, updates fiscal year budget

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — While many businesses can reopen during Phase 1, those that drive Las Vegas’ economy, casinos and resorts, are still closed.

Because of this, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) updated its budget for the upcoming fiscal year on Tuesday morning.

LVCVA is bracing for a loss of $210 million in revenue, as no room tax or convention dollars are coming in during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a phone conference, LVCVA president and CEO Steve Hill told the board that they are making adjustments to the 2021 budget and patching up financial holes with reserve revenue.

The final budget will not be presented until May 27.

During that conference, 8 News Now also learned the convention center is making health and safety investments.

They are installing a telehealth facility with two diagnostic rooms for employees and convention goers. Patients will be connected with healthcare professionals in Nevada.

“Each room will be automatically disinfected between patients,” LVCVA president and CEO Steve Hill said. “The facility also includes kind of the standard list of medications that can be dispensed as a result of a diagnosis by a medical professional.”

LVCVA also says it is on schedule with its massive expansion project. It is 81% complete, despite minor obstacles related to the pandemic.

Another project still underway at the convention center is the Underground People Mover. The Boring Company should break through the second tunnel in the next day or so.

LVCVA plans to use advertising campaigns to bring tourists back to Las Vegas.

It has been almost two months since the first casinos on the Las Vegas Strip locked their doors.