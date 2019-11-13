LVCVA attracts travelers to the valley with holidays ads

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) has a new ad campaign aiming to attract tourists the Las Vegas for the holidays.

The latest commercials play on the stress of the holidays. The first ad gives a sense of familiarity when chaos erupts after the family sees the Thanksgiving turkey is burnt.

In a second ad, the family starts asking a family member’s new boyfriend questions, until they are driven to re-think their family holiday plans.

Both ads drive the message ‘Vegas changes everything.’ The campaign started earlier this year.

It is the first time the LVCVA has focused a campaign specifically on the holiday season.