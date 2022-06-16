LAS VEGAS (KLAS) –Since 1947 the Las Vegas News Bureau, an arm of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, has been helping push tourism in Southern Nevada.

The bureau is marking its 75th anniversary by curating and presenting some of the most iconic photos of the collection to the public for the first time.

The Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Sign designed by Betty Willis for the Western Sign Company in 1959. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

A nightly look down Fremont Street, Aug. 10, 1954. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

The crowd for the Muhammad Ali vs. Larry Holmes heavyweight fight at Caesars Palace on Oct. 2, 1980. Caesars Palace built a temporary 24,790-seat outdoor arena for the fight. The live gate was $6 million, a record for that time. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

Conceived by Sands publicist Al Freeman and photographer Don English, people shoot craps in the Sands pool on June 30, 1953. The concept was a play on the “floating crap game” gag in the musical “Guys and Dolls.” (Don English/Las Vegas News Bureau)

The fire at the MGM Grand on Nov. 21, 1980, was caused by faulty wiring in a deli restaurant at the east end of the casino and revealed code violations, design flaws and other serious vulnerabilities in one of the most modern resorts. Coupled with the deadly Hilton Hotel blaze three months later, the fires led to upgrading safety standards in high-rise buildings nationwide. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

The Moulin Rouge, June 1955. The property was the first integrated resort in Las Vegas and was located in the Westside, a largely Black community. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

The Riviera, Thunderbird and La Concha in an aerial shot of the Strip from April 21, 1962. (Don English/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Muhammad Ali was known as Cassius Clay when he arrived for the July 17, 1963, fight between Sonny Liston and Floyd Patterson at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (Jerry Abbott/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Priscilla Beaulieu weds Elvis Presley on May 1, 1967, at the Aladdin. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

The Beatles play to sellouts at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Aug. 20, 1964 . (Las Vegas News Bureau)

Photographers and reporters watch atmospheric testing on June 24, 1957, at News Nob, a rocky outcrop above Lake Mead. (Don English/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Wayne Newton at the Flamingo on Nov. 5, 1965. Newton began performing in Las Vegas at the Fremont Hotel in 1959 when he was just 16. He became known as “Mr. Las Vegas.” (Las Vegas News Bureau).

Benny Binion and daughter Becky with $1 million at Binion’s Horseshoe in 1969. From 1951 to 2000, visitors could get their photos take posing next to the display of 100 $10,000 bills. (Terry Todd/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Two famous Franks — Rosenthal and Sinatra –on “The Frank Rosenthal Show” from the Stardust on Aug. 27, 1977 (Wolf Wergin/Las Vegas News Bureau)

The Flamingo, Dec. 15, 1953, marketing itself as a $5 million resort and ushering in a new era of glamour and entertainment. (Las Vegas News Bureau).

With more than 7 million images, 11,000 pieces of film and video, and 1,300-linear-feet of manuscripts and artifacts, the LVCVA says the archive is estimated to be the largest and most comprehensive post-World War II collection of Southern Nevada imagery in the world.