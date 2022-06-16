LAS VEGAS (KLAS) –Since 1947 the Las Vegas News Bureau, an arm of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, has been helping push tourism in Southern Nevada.
The bureau is marking its 75th anniversary by curating and presenting some of the most iconic photos of the collection to the public for the first time.
With more than 7 million images, 11,000 pieces of film and video, and 1,300-linear-feet of manuscripts and artifacts, the LVCVA says the archive is estimated to be the largest and most comprehensive post-World War II collection of Southern Nevada imagery in the world.