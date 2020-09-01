LVCVA approves purchase of monorail over Goodman’s objections

The Las Vegas Monorail crosses over the Las Vegas Convention Center as viewed on January 4, 2017 in Las Vegas. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The monorail is getting a new owner.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority OK’d the purchase despite some strong opposition from Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman.

“We have $1.8 billion of debt,” Goodman said. “I’m totally opposed to it.”

LVCVA President and CEO Steve Hill was given the authority to buy the Las Vegas Monorail for $24.5 million at Tuesday’s meeting.

Goodman’s objections reminded other LVCVA board members of a harsh reality — a complete lack of convention business under COVID-19. The business disappeared, along with a lot of money in room tax dollars the LVCVA relies on, when travel and tourism screeched to a halt in March.

“The expenses have overrun the revenue on the monorail for so long,” said Goodman, who had pushed to find a private buyer.