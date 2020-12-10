LVCVA announces plans for NYE livestream, ‘explosive’ kickoff to 2021

FILE – In this Jan. 1, 2020, file photo, fireworks for New Year’s Eve erupt over the Strip in Las Vegas. Regulators say Nevada’s largest casinos reaped more than $2 billion from gambling, room rentals, food and beverage sales, and other customer offerings during the 2019 fiscal year. The Nevada Gaming Control Board annual “gaming abstract” issued Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, looked at financial information from 290 casinos grossing $1 million or more from gambling during the 12-month span ending last June 30. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — While 2020’s New Year’s Eve will definitely look different than in years past, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority has announced plans to ring in the new year with plenty of Las Vegas flair.

On December 31, you can visit www.VisitLasVegas.com, or the Vegas Facebook, and YouTube channels for a livestream that will count down to 2021. It will be complete with a live DJ and the traditional Las Vegas sights many won’t be able to experience in person this year.

The biggest “blast” of the night will come at midnight, as a 2020 sign will be blown up, making way for 2021. Then, a massive 2021 sign will be revealed with a 12-15 minute pyrotechnic display including streamers, fireworks and confetti.

Viewers will also have chances to win trips to Las Vegas for the upcoming year.

To learn more about the “Kiss Off 2020” celebration, visit www.VisitLasVegas.com.