LVCVA announces IPW annual trade show to be held at Las Vegas Convention Center

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Convention & Visitors Authority announced Thursday that the U.S. Travel Association has announced that its annual trade show, IPW, be held in Las Vegas, May 10-14, 2021.

This year’s IPW, which was scheduled to convene in Las Vegas on May 30, was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The previously scheduled 2021 host city, Chicago, agreed to step aside for next year and will assume the host mantle in 2025.

“This is incredibly welcome good news amid the serious challenges facing the travel industry, the country, and the world,” said U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow. “Cancelling this year’s IPW was a difficult though clearly necessary call, and our future host cities came together to achieve a win-win outcome for the future of the event.”

Dow continued: “As we look to recover from this health emergency and the resulting economic crisis, it is fitting that we will be able to hold IPW in Las Vegas, a city that epitomizes the economic power of travel and tourism. We are deeply grateful to Chicago, which had one of the most successful IPWs in recent memory as a first-time host in 2014, for their flexibility, generosity, and collaborative spirit.”

Other future host sites include Orlando in 2022, San Antonio in 2023, and Los Angeles in 2024—remain unchanged.

IPW is the country’s leading international inbound travel trade show, driving $5.5 billion in future travel to the United States. At IPW, travel buyers meet face-to-face with sellers of U.S. travel product (representing accommodations, destinations, attractions, retail, transportation companies, and more), transacting business that would otherwise be generated only through an exhaustive number of around-the-world trips.

Another serendipity from the reshuffling of dates: IPW 2021 will be held in the newly constructed West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

“Thank you to the leadership at the U.S. Travel Association for inviting Las Vegas to host its IPW 2021 trade show,” said Steve Hill, CEO/President of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. “Like many of our industry colleagues, we are anxious to contribute to the travel and tourism recovery efforts, and know that IPW bringing travel trade decision makers from across the globe together is an important step in that process.”