LVAC offering antibody tests to all members and employees

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As gyms open back up across the valley, one athletic club is partnering with local organizations to offer antibody testing to members and employees. The Las Vegas Athletic Club (LVAC), along with The Wellness Group, LLC and PMH Laboratory, Inc is making a blood draw antibody test available.

The testing will be offered at all LVAC locations beginning Monday, June 1. You can stop by Monday – Friday, from 7 a.m. – 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. You can CLICK HERE to make an appointment.

For the appointment, you’ll need to bring this consent form, and have it completed prior to the test. You’ll also need a copy of your driver’s license and a copy of the front and back of your insurance card.

Prior to the test, make sure you drink plenty of water. The blood draw will take about 10 minutes, and you will receive results in about three days.

There is no cost if the member has health insurance, PPO, HMO, Medicare or Medicaid. This service is covered and paid for under the CARES Act. If you do NOT have one of these, then the cost is $125 for the blood draw and an additional $175 if the member wants a RT-PCR test or $175 for just RT-PCR only.