LV Weekly magazine put together some helpful road trip travel tips

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas weekly is making sure you can get out and explore safely. The magazine has put together an incredible road trip issue with drives that are 5 hours or less.

In the age of COVID-19, traveling looks a little different for everyone. Cindi Moon Reed put this entire list together and shared it with 8 News Now.

One hour away are hot spots:

Mount Charleston

Lake Mead

Valley of Fire

A unique pick they are highlighting as well is Nelson, Nevada, that’s an old mining ghost town.

Two hours away are locations:

Extraterrestrial Highway

Lake Havasu City

Grand Canyon West, enjoy the endless views

Three hour drive will get you to:

Death Valley National Park

Bryce canyon, enjoy interesting rock formations

Four hours away:

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, snap a selfie at Horseshoe Bend

Some helpful road trip tips also include:

Bring extra food and water

Print out a paper map just in case your phone or navigation devices runs out of power

Bring an extra phone charger

Bring extra masks

Wear the appropriate footwear

This helpful list will make sure you’re prepared for your next road trip.