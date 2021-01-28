LV Weekly magazine put together some helpful road trip travel tips

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas weekly is making sure you can get out and explore safely. The magazine has put together an incredible road trip issue with drives that are 5 hours or less.
In the age of COVID-19, traveling looks a little different for everyone. Cindi Moon Reed put this entire list together and shared it with 8 News Now.
One hour away are hot spots:
- Mount Charleston
- Lake Mead
- Valley of Fire
A unique pick they are highlighting as well is Nelson, Nevada, that’s an old mining ghost town.
Two hours away are locations:
- Extraterrestrial Highway
- Lake Havasu City
- Grand Canyon West, enjoy the endless views
Three hour drive will get you to:
- Death Valley National Park
- Bryce canyon, enjoy interesting rock formations
Four hours away:
- Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, snap a selfie at Horseshoe Bend
Some helpful road trip tips also include:
- Bring extra food and water
- Print out a paper map just in case your phone or navigation devices runs out of power
- Bring an extra phone charger
- Bring extra masks
- Wear the appropriate footwear
This helpful list will make sure you’re prepared for your next road trip.