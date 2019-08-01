LV Stadium, 1-year from completion for 2020

LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – Wednesday, July 31, 2019 marks the official 1-year countdown to the opening of the Las Vegas Stadium.

It’s 365 days from opening the doors on the two-billion-dollar facility that will be the new home of the Raiders. The stadium project is still on schedule and on budget with over two million-man hours. The project is over halfway complete.

Former Raiders employee, now promoting in Vegas, Bert Tabor, threw a lunch party for Mortenson and Mcarthy in honor of the one-year mark.

8 News Now Sports Director Chris Maathuis has the story.

