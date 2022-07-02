SEATTLE — Benjamin Talbott had a bit of a Titanic moment when a cruise ship on which he was traveling hit an iceberg in Alaska.

The 2,000-passenger Norwegian Sun cruise ship left Seattle on June 21 and hit ice four days later near Hubbard Glacier off the coast of Alaska, a spokesperson for Norwegian Cruise Line told the Seattle Times.

Talbott, of Las Vegas, was onboard when the ship struck the ice.

Talbott was hanging out with family when his brother, Anthony Romo, noticed something in the water and told him to take out his phone. Talbott recorded as the cruise ship struck the big chunk.

“Then all sudden, boom, the whole ship shakes. And I’m like, ‘Well, what’s going on?’ And then I had to start recording and I looked at the front of the ship and all I see is this … iceberg just turning over and coming down. And I was like, ‘Oh my God, we hit an iceberg,’” Talbott told The Associated Press.

The Norwegian Sun was inspected in Juneau, Alaska, and given the OK to return at lower speeds to Seattle for repairs. It arrived in Seattle on Thursday (June 30).

The Norwegian Sun docks in Seattle on Thursday (June 30) for repairs after hitting an iceberg of the Alaska coast. (AP Photo)

The cruise line said the ship hit a “growler,” which NOAA defines as fragment of ice about the size of a truck or grand piano, the Seattle Times story said. They extend less than 3 feet above the sea surface and occupy an area of about 215 square feet. Growlers can originate from glaciers or shelf ice and may come from a large iceberg that has broken up, according to NOAA.

The cruise line said guests who were on the June 21 voyage will get a full refund of the fare as well as a cruise credit for future travel worth 100% of the original fare.