LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The city of Las Vegas said Wednesday it will receive a grant of $20,000 to help support a community reading program.

One of 62 financial awards nationwide from the National Endowment for the Arts Big Read will go to the city, according to a news release.

An initiative of the National Endowment of the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest, the NEA Big Read “broadens understanding of our world, our communities and ourselves through the power of a shared reading experience,” the city’s release said.

The grant will help a program that focuses on Rebekah Taussig’s book “Sitting Pretty,” which the city’s Office of Cultural Affairs said “inspired staff members to think proactively about disabilities in our community.”

The NEA Big Read offers a range of titles that reflects different voices and perspectives, aiming to inspire meaningful conversations, artistic responses, new discoveries and connections in each community, the release said.

Since 2006, the National Endowment for the Arts has funded more than 1,700 NEA Big Read programs, providing more than $24 million to organizations nationwide. More information on the NEA Big Read is at arts.gov/bigread.