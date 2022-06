LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — No injuries were reported Saturday when Las Vegas Fire & Rescue crews extinguished a fire at a single-story home in the central valley.

According to the agency’s Twitter account, firefighters responded to a house on Dune Drive shortly before noon and found heavy smoke showing at the front door.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue battles a fire Saturday on Dune Drive. (Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

The tweet said crews attacked the rear of the house where the fire appeared to be located.

No other information was immediately available.

