LV City Council to honor injured Metro officer Shay Mikalonis during Wednesday meeting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Injured Metro police officer Shay Mikalonis will be honored at City Hall Wednesday morning.

Las Vegas City Council members are naming him “Citizen of the Month” for May.

Mikalonis was shot last summer during a Black Lives Matter rally. He was paralyzed in the shooting.

He returned to Las Vegas in April after getting treatment at a Denver medical facility that specializes in spinal cord injuries.

His family says he is still paralyzed and using a ventilator, but is now able to talk.

Mikalonis’ family will be at Wednesday’s meeting to accept the honor on his behalf.