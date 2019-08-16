LV Ballpark receiving high, endless accolades

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Aviators will be returning home Thursday to begin a seven-game homestand and looking to strengthen their postseason chances.

The reputation of the team’s new home Las Vegas Ballpark is growing as a destination spot in southern Nevada among many outside of Nevada. In the latest edition of ‘Flyin High’ the ballpark is less than a season old and already its reputation is growing. Tourists, along with locals, are impressed by the new digs and amenities the park offers.

8 News Now Sports Anchor Ron Futrell has the story.

