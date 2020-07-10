Las Vegas Ballpark offering behind-the-scenes tours

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Looking for a fun outing with the kids? A field trip with friends or just a reason to leave the house? Las Vegas Ballpark is offering select public tours of the award-winning facility, named Ballpark of the Year in 2019 by Ballpark Digest, the industry standard, and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

Fans will enjoy a guided tour and exploration of top amenities including the field, home and visitor clubhouses, and Playstudios VIP Club Level.

Tours will be offered three Friday afternoons in July starting on July 17. Each tour group will be limited to no more than 10 people, so be sure to pre-plan and secure your tickets.

Tours will last about 45 minutes in length and will begin at the Main Gate near the Team Store where tour attendees get $10 off their day-of, store purchase of $50 or more. All CDC guidelines will be followed. Masks and on-site temperature checks are mandatory for all guests.

Click HERE for more information and to purchase tickets.

TOUR DATES: July 17, 24 and 31

Tours are at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

For more on Las Vegas Ballpark, visit www.thelvballpark.com.