LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Las Vegas Aviators have wrapped up their homestand and have started a road trip to Tacoma.

There are only a dozen games left in the regular season. In the latest edition of the ‘Flyin High’ the Las Vegas Ballpark has its many scenic views and many great places to watch games, like the club seats. Cashman Field had the club seats, but the quality at the new digs in Summerlin are over the top with a high prestige level.

8 News Now Sports Anchor Ron Futrell has the story.