Luxor Hotel: New artifacts and technologies coming to Titanic exhibit

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It has been more than 108 years since the RMS Titanic set sail on its fateful voyage across the Atlantic.

For the first time in years, Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition at Luxor Hotel and Casino will introduce 108 new artifacts to The Strip’s premier educational attraction.

The new artifacts include 20 never-before-seen items that have been under carefully preserved since their recovery from the ocean floor.

During the installation, Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition will be closed Jan. 6-9, 2020. For tickets and more information, visit Luxor.com/Entertainment.

During the temporary closure, the Exhibition will also be refreshed with the addition of new technology and a photo station where visitors will be able to pose with prop lifejackets from a major motion picture.

For the first time ever, visitors will be able to take personal photos within the Exhibition beginning Jan. 13, 2020.

Additional enhancements will be made to the exhibition throughout Spring 2020, including modifications that will allow the space to host private events and receptions.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to share this special piece of history with Las Vegas and the Exhibitions’ visitors from around the world,” said Alex Klingelhofer, Executive Director of Collections for Experiential Media Group.

Of the 108 new artifacts, 10 additional artifact fragments being introduced include:

Chef’s Baker Hat

First-Class Smoking-Room Chandelier

Sole of a Golf Shoe

Brain Marie Cooking Pot

Alligator Skin Wallet

Calling Card of Madame Zephey

“These priceless artifacts, which have been painstakingly recovered and preserved, belonged to real people aboard the RMS Titanic. It’s important that we’re able to continue their legacies and share their stories through the display of their personal belongings and materials from aboard the ship.”

Aside from the temporary closure from Jan. 6-9, “Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition” is open daily from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. with the last admission granted at 9 p.m.

For tickets and more information, visit Luxor.com/Entertainment.