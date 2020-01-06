Luxor Hotel and Casino’s new lighting feature illuminates the Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The south end of the Las Vegas Strip just got a little brighter! Luxor Hotel and Casino just unveiled an innovative lighting feature to its iconic Pyramid.

New LED Vertex Tube Lights now illuminate up and down the four corners of the Pyramid from dusk to dawn every night. The LED Vertex Tube Lights will also showcase a variety of hues throughout the evening.

The system features 276 lighting tubes, which can produce more than 16 million color combinations and a variety of patterns and timing. Guests of the hotel or people just strolling up and down the south end of the Strip will be able to see new colors and combinations introduced on an on-going basis.

The current lighting color schedule for the Luxor:

4:30 – 7 p.m.: Solid Blue

7 – 11:45 p.m.: Red and Green

11:45 – 11:59 p.m.: White Sparkle

11:59 p.m. – 12:15 a.m.: Flame Red & Yellow

12:15 – 12:30 a.m.: Blue Sparkle

12:30 – 7 a.m.: Solid Blue