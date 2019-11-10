‘LUNG FORCE’ walk raises over $100k for lung cancer research, education

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — November is Lung Cancer Awareness month, and Las Vegas community members joined the fight on Saturday to raise awareness about lung cancer and lung disease.

Around 500 walkers showed up to the American Lung Association in Nevada LUNG FORCE Walk at Henderson Hospital on Saturday. The walk raised more than $100,000 for research and education, as well as awareness of the deadly disease.

It was a fundraising event for the ALA. The funds will support the ALA’s goals of providing $10 million in lung cancer research and $5 million to increase public health promotion.

Organizers say many have a person connection to lung disease, since lung cancer is the number one cancer killer of women in the U.S.

One of the reasons why lung cancer is so deadly is because it is often caught in its late stages. While smokers and former smokers are at higher risk for lung cancer, the truth is that anyone can have it.

If you’d like to donate and help with the continuing fundraiser, click here. You have until Nov. 23, 2019 to do so.