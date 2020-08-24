Lunchtime! Everyone’s favorite school hour just became your problem

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — What’s for lunch?

That’s a new question on the first day of school under distance learning. We’ve pulled together a few ideas from websites that have been thinking out of the lunchbox.

Ideas like “food on sticks” and deli meat roll-ups give you make-ahead options that will break the PB&J boredom.

Kitchn.com is a good place to start for a list of 10 ideas “that aren’t sandwiches.” Breakfast for lunch and leftover picnics are easy options, but there are some others that way beyond a boxed lunch.

If your kids are a little more adventurous — think hummus or guacamole — the options open up fast. Try thespruceeats.com to break the mold. Try meatball bombs and chicken noodle soup to bring it back to mainstream.

Some food websites are over the top — to the point that you’ll ask, “Who’s got the time?” But modernhoney.com isn’t like that. It’s much more realistic and offers some basic ideas that aren’t nearly as much work as some other sites.

Don’t be fooled by the name: yummytoddlerfood.com. It’s a site that will give you healthy suggestions for older kids, too. Fruits and veggies are a theme on many of these websites.

Divided containers like a bento box can make it much easier to prep ahead, and the right leftovers can easily fit in. At onecrazyhouse.com, you’ll find 100 ideas.

Take a few minutes to make sure you know about the options for school-provided nutritional meals. The people at Clark County School District Food Service have been working through the pandemic this summer and they have had some practice in helping families.

Over the summer we were able to serve over 5 million meals to students! Starting Monday, August 24 we will increase the number of locations for meal pickup, making nutritious meals even more accessible to our students. To find a location nearest you, visit https://t.co/jkVrbBUWgy pic.twitter.com/R2K8X66l30 — CCSD-FoodService (@CCSDFoodService) August 20, 2020

The school district offers a map showing food distribution sites.

And if you ever wondered about the nutrition rules that CCSD follows, find out more here. The school district watches calories, salt, fat and sugar very closely when it selects food items for students.