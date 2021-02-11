Lunar New Year kicks off Friday without traditional festivities in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Friday officially kicks of Lunar New Year, which is typically celebrated with festivals, meals and family reunions. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those celebrations will look different this year.

Yi Mei Champion Deli has been serving authentic Chinese and Taiwanese dishes in Las Vegas for 10 years. Over the past decade, they’ve been a popular spot for families to gather for Lunar New Year.

Owner Borman Yang says 2019 was the last full celebration, before the pandemic slowed business and tourism.

“It’s a big dinner for everybody, all the family we are ready for over 12 dishes, that all means good luck,” Yang said. “That year we have booked everything from breakfast, lunch, and dinner. People bussed, coming and coming.”

That all changed when COVID-19 began to spread in China at the beginning of 2020, which resulted in less international tourists for Lunar New Year.

This year, instead of a sit-down meal, Yang will be closing early and providing traditional new year’s treats for her customers to-go.

“Last year we slowed a lot, like 50 percent,” Yang said. “This year, empty. Zero.”

The Asian Chamber of Commerce says Strip closures and a lack of conventions have impacted business owners, like Yang, tremendously.

Now many families will be staying home, and celebrating virtually.

Although it’s been a difficult year, Yang says she hopes the Year of the Ox will bring happiness, health and prosperity for the community.

“I don’t care what’s business or not,” Yang said. “You stay alive, it’s the most important, you stay healthy, it’s the most important, nothing else. I hope everybody stays healthy.”

To help ring in the Lunar New Year, many resorts and shops on the Strip, as well as Downtown Summerlin, will be offering unique experiences for locals and tourists.