Lunar New Year celebrated at Downtown Summerlin

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This is the Year of the Ox in Chinese culture and Downtown Summerlin is celebrating with lots of festive decorations.

Highlights include picture-perfect oversized 2021 letters near Macy’s, a larger-than-life Chinese dragon in the dining arroyo and an insta-worthy photo wall filled with festive décor located in the hallway near H&M.

“This is our fourth year celebrating Lunar New Year and while we won’t have our traditional parade this year, we have added enhanced décor offerings throughout the property allowing guests to visit at their leisure and pay homage to the Asian culture during this celebratory time,” said Halle Mason, the marketing director for Downtown Summerlin.

There will also be a red envelope giveaway through the Downtown Summerlin app from Feb. 11 – Feb. 26. Guests will have an opportunity to win red envelopes filled with chocolate coins and surprise gift cards while supplies last. Redemptions will take place at concierge, located under the breezeway of one summerlin.