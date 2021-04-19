Lumber shortage continues to plague industries nationwide

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lumber continues to be hard to come by for so many industries nationwide. It’s an issue among home builders locally 8 News Now has reported on in recent weeks.

The added costs for those companies are now being passed on to buyers.

Related Content Local home builder falls victim to thieves during lumber shortage; some new home buyers put on waiting list

“There’s not a lot of industries that can absorb a 60% to 70% increase in demand and not have supply issues,” explained Steve Sallah, president and CEO of LBM Advantage.

IN different parts of the country, the cost for lumber has risen two or three times. One reason is the boost in home improvement projects at the start of the pandemic.

Now, there’s a construction boom.

Industry experts believe costs will drop in the summer but may not go back to normal until the middle of next year.