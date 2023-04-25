LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — From the Gulf of Maine to the Las Vegas valley, a family-owned seafood business is giving locals a taste of New England.

Luke’s Lobster opened a second location in Las Vegas on April 13. This one is in The Park near New York- New York on the Las Vegas Strip. Its other location is in Fashion Show mall.

The restaurant serves lobster rolls, crab and shrimp rolls, and New England clam chowder.

The restaurants were started by Luke Holden who grew up in Maine but moved to New York and missed the taste of home.

There are now dozens of Luke’s Lobster locations around the country.