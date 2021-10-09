Ludacris performs at halftime at Allegiant Stadium; Neal Schon performs National Anthem prior to game

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Raiders announced some new performers for Sunday afternoon’s Las Vegas Raiders game at Allegiant Stadium.

Ludacris will perform during halftime when the Las Vegas Raiders play the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium this Sunday.

The Grammy-winning rapper joins a list of entertainers who performed during halftime of Raiders games at Allegiant Stadium in 2021. Rap icons Too Short and Ice Cube performed at intermission of the Raiders’ regular-season opener on Sept.13. Lifelong Raiders fan and entertainment Carlos Santana put on a stirring two-song set at halftime of the Aug.14 game.

Meantime, Neal Schon, founder, and guitarist for Journey will perform the National Anthem prior to kickoff of Sunday’s game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Chicago Bears.

The three-time Hall of Fame and Grammy Award-winning artist is one of the most accomplished and recognized guitarists and songwriters worldwide.

The kickoff is slated for 1:05 PM.