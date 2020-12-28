Lucky winner gets chance to jump into 2021 from the top of The STRAT

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One lucky person getting the opportunity to jump into 2021 on New Year’s Eve from the top of Las Vegas’ tallest resort.

The Strat Hotel, Casino & Skypod held a sweepstakes and on Dec. 23 a winner was chosen to jump from the 829-foot SkyJump attraction at the stroke of midnight. That winner, along with three of their friends, will also receive thrill rides wristbands, a private party in the Skypod Tower, complimentary drinks, hors d’oeuvres, hats, noisemakers as well as two complimentary rooms for a one-night stay on Dec. 31. There’s even a bottle of Dom Perignon to toast the New Year.

Due to the pandemic causing the fireworks show to be canceled, for the first time The STRAT Hotel, Casino & Skypod will be able to open its thrill rides and SkyJump experience since there will be no fireworks restrictions. The rides will be open from noon until 1 a.m.

Reservations are required at all of the resorts restaurants and thrill ride tickets may be reserved and purchased by visiting www.thestrat.com or by calling (800) 998.6973.

You can read more about the properties safety standards at this link.