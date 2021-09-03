Lucky visitor wins $380,000 slot jackpot

A lucky visitor won more than $380,000 on a slot machine at the Fremont Casino early Friday morning.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A visitor got a jumpstart to the Labor Day weekend, winning a $380,000 jackpot on a Wheel of Fortune slot machine at the Fremont Hotel and Casino early Friday morning.

The player, who chose to remain anonymous, was visiting Downtown Las Vegas to celebrate her wedding anniversary. According to a tweet from the casino, the player put just $10 into the machine and hit the massive progressive on her third spin.

It’s the second gigantic win at Fremont in recent weeks. On July 15, a visitor from Hawaii won nearly $650,000 on a progressive jackpot.