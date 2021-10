LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One lucky traveler is leaving Las Vegas with some extra cash in his carry-on luggage.

McCarran Airport tweeted that David P. of Florida won $19,825 playing the Lock It Link slots in the B Concourse Thursday.

Money, money, money, money— MONEY! 🎶 Congrats to David P. of Florida! This lucky winner took home $19,825 after playing the Lock It Link slots in the B Concourse. pic.twitter.com/rTIDfktjyG — McCarran Airport (@LASairport) October 7, 2021

All in all… Not a bad way to kill a little time before your flight.