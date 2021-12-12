LUCKY! Multiple jackpot winners at one downtown Las Vegas hotel this month

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A lucky guest from Hawaii won big Friday after hitting a jackpot of $26,160.00 on a Dollar Storm slot machine at the El Cortez Hotel & Casino.

This comes on the heels of eight other big jackpot wins in the month of December, making the holidays extra special for those lucky guests.

WINNERS THIS MONTH Dec 7: Player won $17,035 Dec. 6: Player won $18,000; Player won $13,022; Player won $10,300 Dec. 5: Player won $77,023.73 Dec. 3: Player won $18,000 Dec. 2: Player won $13,373 Dec.1: Player won $14,100

“El Cortez is famous for many things, but one area we’re especially proud of is our frequent and large slot payouts. We have some of the loosest slots in the country and a fun, active gaming floor—including an all-new high-limit room—so we are the best place to try your luck,” said Adam Wiesberg, General Manager of El Cortez Hotel & Casino.

Credit El Cortez Hotel & Casino.

Last week, a visitor from Minnesota turned a $5 bet into $77,023.73 on a Dollar Storm machine.

El Cortez is one of the last remaining casinos to still offer almost 100-coin operated slot machines.