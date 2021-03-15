‘Lucky in Love’: A Chapel of Love offering the ultimate St. Patrick’s Day experience

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Is St. Patrick’s Day your favorite holiday? Are you engaged? We have the ultimate wedding experience for you! A Chapel of Love is launching its’ “Lucky in Love” package on Wednesday, March 17.

The venue created a festive offering with a fitting price tag: $317.21. Couples who decide to take part and tie the knot will receive:

All professional digital ceremony photos

Photoshoot before and after

6 white and green fresh rose bouquet and matching boutonniere

Wedding cake with white and green decor

Bottle of champagne

HD digital video of ceremony

Wedding coordinator

Witness

You can also add on:

Bridal hair and makeup

First look and post-ceremony photoshoot

Additional locations for photos

Tux and gown rental

Expedited marriage license service

Up to one-hour transportation to and from chapel for up to six people

If you’d like to say “I do” at A Chapel of Love this St. Patrick’s Day, call (702) 703-0158 or click here.