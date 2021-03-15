‘Lucky in Love’: A Chapel of Love offering the ultimate St. Patrick’s Day experience

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Is St. Patrick’s Day your favorite holiday? Are you engaged? We have the ultimate wedding experience for you! A Chapel of Love is launching its’ “Lucky in Love” package on Wednesday, March 17.
The venue created a festive offering with a fitting price tag: $317.21. Couples who decide to take part and tie the knot will receive:
- All professional digital ceremony photos
- Photoshoot before and after
- 6 white and green fresh rose bouquet and matching boutonniere
- Wedding cake with white and green decor
- Bottle of champagne
- HD digital video of ceremony
- Wedding coordinator
- Witness
You can also add on:
- Bridal hair and makeup
- First look and post-ceremony photoshoot
- Additional locations for photos
- Tux and gown rental
- Expedited marriage license service
- Up to one-hour transportation to and from chapel for up to six people
If you’d like to say “I do” at A Chapel of Love this St. Patrick’s Day, call (702) 703-0158 or click here.