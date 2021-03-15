‘Lucky in Love’: A Chapel of Love offering the ultimate St. Patrick’s Day experience

Photo credit: A Chapel of Love

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Is St. Patrick’s Day your favorite holiday? Are you engaged? We have the ultimate wedding experience for you! A Chapel of Love is launching its’ “Lucky in Love” package on Wednesday, March 17.

The venue created a festive offering with a fitting price tag: $317.21. Couples who decide to take part and tie the knot will receive:

  • All professional digital ceremony photos
  • Photoshoot before and after
  • 6 white and green fresh rose bouquet and matching boutonniere
  • Wedding cake with white and green decor
  • Bottle of champagne
  • HD digital video of ceremony
  • Wedding coordinator
  • Witness

You can also add on:

  • Bridal hair and makeup
  • First look and post-ceremony photoshoot
  • Additional locations for photos
  • Tux and gown rental
  • Expedited marriage license service
  • Up to one-hour transportation to and from chapel for up to six people

If you’d like to say “I do” at A Chapel of Love this St. Patrick’s Day, call (702) 703-0158 or click here.

