Lucky Arizona man returns to Las Vegas to collect missed jackpot

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When Robert Taylor left Las Vegas back on Jan.8 he didn’t know he was also leaving a progressive jackpot at Treasure Island Hotel and Casino. It would be 20 days before he found out he had won, and now he has collected the jackpot he almost missed.

Over the weekend Taylor posed in front of the ceremonial large check made out for his $229,368.52 jackpot.

The malfunction on the slot machine Taylor was playing kept Taylor and casino staff from seeing that a progressive jackpot had been won, and by the time a review of the situation had been conducted and staff confirmed that he had won, he had already returned home to Arizona.

The casino tried to contact Taylor several times after they realized the mistake, but could not reach him. At that point, the Nevada Gaming Control Board launched a two-week investigation and managed to identify Taylor as the patron who had won.