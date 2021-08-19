Lt. Gov. Kate Marshall to resign for White House job

UNITED STATES – SEPTEMBER 1: Kate Marshall, left, Democratic candidate for Nevada’s 2nd Congressional district , speaks with attendees of Nevada’s Si Se Pueda Latino Democratic Caucus lunch at the Viva Zapata restaurant in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2011. Marshall is running against Republican Mark Amodei in a special election on Sept. 13, 2011, to fill Dean Heller’s seat after he was appointed to the U.S. Senate. (Photo By Bill Clark/Roll Call)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s Lt. Governor Kate Marshall said Thursday she is resigning from her elected office to accept a job in President Joe Biden’s administration. She plans to make the transition in late fall.

Her new position will be as senior advisor to governors in the federal Office of Intergovernmental Affairs.

“In many ways, I will work on the same issues I have during my time in elected office: to ensure that the American Dream can be reached by all who seek it in Nevada and our country,” Marshall said in a statement.

Governor Steve Sisolak released the following statement:

“While I am sad to see Nevada’s Lt. Governor Kate Marshall leave Nevada, I will forever remain grateful for her service and her steadfast leadership to the Silver State.

Kate has had an indelible impact on our great State. From expanding access to college savings plans for Nevada’s hard working-families during her service as State Treasurer to her leadership as our State’s Lt. Governor, Kate has always been a fighter for the people of Nevada. There is no doubt Nevada will benefit from having a leader in Washington D.C. who will continue to have the best interest in mind for the over 3 million people that call this State their home.

On behalf of the great State of Nevada, we thank Lt. Governor Kate Marshall for her service and we wish her nothing but the best in all of her new endeavors.”

Marshall recognized several members of her team and thanked Nevadans for putting their trust in her.

Sisolak can appoint someone to fill the remainder of Marshall’s term.