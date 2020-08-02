Lowe’s giving $55M in grants to small businesses

PEMBROKE PINES, FLORIDA – JULY 18: Customers wearing face masks leave a Lowe’s Home Improvement store on July 18, 2020 in Pembroke Pines, Florida. Lowe’s is among the latest retailers requiring masks to be worn in their stores to control the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). (Photo by Johnny Louis/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS/CNN) — Lowe’s is giving away $55 million in grants to small businesses that are struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

Applications for the grant are due Monday, August 3 by 11:59 p.m. EST.

The home improvement chain is providing the funds through a nonprofit called the “Local Initiatives Support Corporation.”

Thirty-million dollars will go toward women and minority-owned businesses.

The rest will support those in rural communities.

to learn more about the grant and how to apply.