Lowe’s giving $55M in grants to small businesses

LAS VEGAS (KLAS/CNN) — Lowe’s is giving away $55 million in grants to small businesses that are struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.
Applications for the grant are due Monday, August 3 by 11:59 p.m. EST.
The home improvement chain is providing the funds through a nonprofit called the “Local Initiatives Support Corporation.”
Thirty-million dollars will go toward women and minority-owned businesses.
The rest will support those in rural communities.
Click HERE to learn more about the grant and how to apply.