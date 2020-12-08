Lower-income families in Las Vegas will receive complimentarily laundry services on Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Free laundry service! Current Initiatives announced Monday that it would wash and dry approximately 200 loads of laundry for 25 low-income Las Vegas families on Tuesday, Dec. 8, at no cost.

With the average cost of eight loads of laundry nearing $35, many families are forced to choose between paying bills and washing their clothes. To ease this expense, Current hosts its Laundry Project to lift a burden many families experience.

It will be held at AJ’s Laundry Star located at 3050 E Desert Inn Road, and fees are paid for while volunteers assist with laundry services, entertain children, and create a caring space at the laundromat.

The Laundry Project COVID-19 Relief Effort kicked off in the Tampa Bay area in March, and in Nevada two months ago, so organizers are excited to bring its efforts back to the state.

This is the first Laundry Project held at AJ’s Laundry Star, and the ninth overall in Las Vegas this year. During the last nine months, Current has hosted an unprecedented 80 projects at 30 different laundromats in partnership with city officials, local businesses, churches, and individuals.

Community members can get involved by donating supplies including detergent, quarters (rolls of $10), one-gallon Ziploc bags, garbage bags, coloring books, crayons, fabric softener, and laundry baskets.

Founded in 2008, the Laundry Project has assisted low-income families in more than 30 cities across the country. To date, the organization has washed more than 164,000 loads of laundry for approximately 16,000 families in nearly 600 laundry service projects nationwide.