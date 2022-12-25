LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— High gas prices this year had many rideshare drivers struggling to make ends meet, however, with the holiday season, and lower gas prices, drivers across the valley are feeling more confident.

Joe Vaughn, an avid rideshare driver, felt the impacts of high gas prices over the summer but said things have been looking up lately since the drop in prices.

“I just filled up 10 minutes ago and it was $35 and two months ago it was $55,” Vaughn told 8 News Now, “$20, that’s positivity.”

Many drivers had to put their rideshare operation on hold after sky-high gas prices caused them to lose profit, often stating that it just wasn’t worth it anymore to drive and burn that fuel.

Rideshare driver, Tim Skeith has to put premium fuel in his vehicle and said while there is a little bit of a lull during the holidays, drivers are making money once again.

“Every December we have to prepare for a two-week gap where things are going to slow down…So right around that time, gas prices dropped about a dollar a gallon,” he said. “But right now since things are picking up…That’s really going to help us out quite a bit.