Low vaccination rate, rising COVID-19 cases in Clark County have some concerned about lack of people wearing masks

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’ve been to an event on The Strip or gone shopping around town, it may be difficult to spot people wearing a mask. Since only 53% of people in the county have their first vaccine, this is concerning for many.

As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rise, health officials are pushing for unvaccinated people to keep their mask on.

“I think it’s really important to wear a mask,” said Victor de la Cruz.

“I believe you should, vaccinated or not vaccinated,” said Mary Ann. “Especially if you have a pre-existing condition and also with the new strain coming out.”

But some are noticing the amount of people wearing a mask is not matching the high amount of people who are unvaccinated.

“There’s a lot of people who are taking advantage of the change in mandates, but I think it’s important that we try to make the places we go as safe as possible,” said de la Cruz.

Victor de la Cruz is vaccinated but continues to wear a mask in crowded areas.

“There’s elderly and people who can’t get vaccinated so I would just think wearing a mask is important to helping the community and a way to do that,” he said.

So, as positivity rates climb, will the state fall back on previous COVID-19 safety protocols like mandated masks?

Michelle White with the governor’s office says their focus is on vaccines.

“In order to embrace that feeling of protection and relief, one must be vaccinated,” White said.

Some though, say they would not mind tighter restrictions for peace of mind.

“I’ve seen them do it in California. My cousin lives there she was telling me that they’re bringing it back,” de la Cruz said. “I’m honestly okay with it, like I’m going to Sam’s Club right now and wearing the mask. It’s never been really a big deal for me.”

“If everyone could just wear the masks and keep it from spreading then we don’t have to shut down again,” Mary Ann said. I don’t ever want to see that happen to us.”

Right now, Clark County has control over COVID-19 mitigation efforts. We have reached out to them for a statement on mask restrictions and have not yet heard back.