LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — CCSD has been offering free breakfast and lunch to children at its schools all across the county. But it appears very few kids have been taking advantage of the program.

The school district kicked off its summer food program on Tuesday, providing free in-person meals for all students, but turnout has been low.

Although the program is just three days in, some school staff told 8 News Now that children are not showing up to eat in the cafeteria, regardless of summer school status.

CCSD Communications Manager Mauricio Marin explained why the district is not offering grab-and-go meals.

“The meals are meant to be consumed in our air-conditioned facility, and that’s to comply with the guidelines that we have from the USDA,” he said.

Some school staff said they would prefer kids to have the option to stop by and pick up meals.

The majority of parents 8 News Now spoke with said they would prefer to allow their kids to have grab-and-go meals rather than eating in person.

Some parents said they didn’t even know their kids could eat for free.

8 News Now reached out to the school district about whether grab-and-go meals would be an option, and have not yet received a response.

To see the schools participating in the program, visit this link.