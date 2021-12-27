Low-flying aircraft to assess radiation levels over Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There is a chance residents may see a low-flying helicopter over The Strip in the days leading up to the New Year’s Eve celebrations.

From Wednesday, Dec. 29 to Friday, Dec. 31, the helicopter will be conducting low-altitude flights over The Strip to measure background radiation levels, according to the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA).

Flyovers will occur during daylight hours only and will take an estimated two hours to complete per area.

The tests are part of standard safety preparations before an event, and those who observe the aircraft do not need to be alarmed.

The aircraft is NNSA’s twin-engine Bell 412 helicopter, equipped with radiation sensing technology. The helicopter will be flying in a grid pattern over areas at 150 ft or higher at approximately 80 mph.