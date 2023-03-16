Clouds creep over the Spring Mountains over rental cabins in Kyle Canyon on Mount Charleston on Friday, July 26, 2019. (Patrick Walker/KLAS-TV)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Humboldt Toiyabe National Forest announced that a road in the Mt. Charleston area is closed due to heavy rainfall and the area being washed out.

On Thursday evening, Humboldt Toiyabe announced that Lovell Summit Road in the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area was closed to travel.

On Wednesday, Southern Nevada and parts of Arizona saw wet weather and high winds. In Moapa Valley, there were reports of flooding, making it hard for residents to navigate around the excess water.

Driving safety tips are available here and motorists can visit NVRoads.com before driving for current highway conditions and controls.