Loved ones remember man killed in shootout at Twain & Swenson

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Loved ones are remembering a man who was shot and killed Saturday afternoon, near Twain and Swenson.

8 News Now spoke with close friends Sunday night.

A makeshift memorial is now growing at the intersection of Twain and Swenson. Loved ones are just looking for answers.

Nikki Felix is grappling with grief. Candles now sit where one of her close friends died Saturday. He was a man named Elliot, more affectionately known, as “E-Fly.”

“He’s not the type of dude that anybody would want to kill. He loved everybody,” said close friend Nikki Felix. “Everybody loved E-Fly. Everybody loved him.”

Felix says E-Fly would often come to this liquor store, which makes his death more shocking.

“What’s so crazy is I’m like, he died in front of his favorite store,” Felix said.

Metro police say a black man in his late 20’s died after being shot multiple times. Officials have not yet released the identification of the deceased man.

He was found with a gun in his hand.

Investigators tell us this all started when two men got into an argument, which led to an exchange of gunfire. Police have confirmed with 8 News Now that a black man in his early 30’s, who showed up at Sunrise Hospital with at least one gunshot wound, was involved in the shooting. We’re told he was seriously injured but is expected to survive.

#DEVELOPING: A man is shot and killed near Twain & Swenson — and @LVMPD investigators say it started as an argument between two men & it could be gang-related. @8NewsNow #8NN#DETAILS: https://t.co/YIMxn7hf34 pic.twitter.com/5DDvC9RTXa — Orko Manna (@orko_manna) February 9, 2020

“We have contacted our gang investigation section,” Lt. Ray Spencer said in a press briefing. “There is some information that we believe it may be gang related. They are out here assisting us in this.”

As each candle continues to burn, Felix is hoping police can solve this case.

“I don’t think E-Fly did anything to deserve that,” Felix said. “They need to figure out what went on because he’s not that type of person.”

Police have talked to several witnesses and are using nearby surveillance camera footage in the investigation. If you know anything, you’re asked to call police or Crime Stoppers, where you can remain anonymous.