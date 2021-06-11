Loved ones hold vigil, demand justice for man hit and killed while riding moped

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A family demands justice after a devastating crash takes the life of a loved one.

Metro Police say 58-year-old Walter Anderson was hit and killed just before midnight on Saturday, June 5 by a suspected DUI driver going around three times the posted speed limit.

Family and friends gathered Friday night at the crash site, near Russell Rd. and Decatur Blvd., for a vigil, where they left a cross, as well as candles and flowers. As they hold on to his memory, they are also calling for justice.

Anderson’s family says the 58-year-old was hit and killed while riding his moped home from work.

“My brother was a very, very hard worker,” said Joan Anderson-Shelly, Anderson’s sister.

Anderson’s sisters — grieving a man they call compassionate and kind. While they honor Anderson’s life and legacy, they want the person allegedly responsible for his death to be held accountable.

“Do I have a lot of anger? Yeah, I do. Do I want this man to pay? You bet, if it’s the last breath in my body,” Anderson-Shelly said.

Police say 33-year-old Andrew Rodriguez was speeding at 141 miles per hour in a Lamborghini, just seconds before he slammed into the back of Anderson’s moped, killing him. Rodriguez is also suspected of DUI. His arrest report states he had, “red bloodshot watery eyes.”

Anderson’s family is now speaking out against drunk driving.

“We want justice, and we need justice,” said Lisa Anderson, Anderson’s sister. “This is the result of someone who takes the chance to drink and drive and joy-riding. This is what it does to a family.”

Court records show Rodriguez is now on house arrest with high-level electronic monitoring. Loved ones say that is a slap in the face.

“It’s sickening. He gets to go on house arrest with a $75,000 bail,” said Antoinette Alderman, Anderson’s sister. “Not only have you murdered [Walter], you’ve killed a piece of each one of us.”

As tributes continue to roll in, Anderson’s family is focused on keeping Rodriguez behind bars.

“He took a brother, he took a son,” Anderson-Shelly said.

Rodriguez is scheduled to be in court on September 2nd.

Meanwhile, family members are organizing a celebration of life for Walter Anderson. That is expected to happen at Lone Mountain Park on June 26, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.