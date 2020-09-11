Loved ones gather to remember Lesly Palacio, demand justice for her death

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One day after she was found dead, those who loved Lesly Palacio gathered Thursday for a vigil to honor her life.

The 22-year-old was reported missing on August 29; her body was discovered Wednesday near Valley of Fire State Park.

“It shows what a good person she was,” Palacio’s younger sister said of the event’s attendance.

People were seen gathering in the Palacio family backyard and lining down the block, waiting to pay their respects.

“She was like a mother to me,” another one of Palacio’s sisters told 8 News Now while fighting through tears.

The group released balloons in honor of Lesly. Again, they are demanding justice. @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/J9BXJ1OIEd — Sasha Loftis (@SashaLoftis) September 11, 2020

Police are still searching for 25-year-old Erick Rangel-Ibarra, who they call the man suspected of killing her.

Police are pursuing a warrant for his arrest on one count of open murder.

Officers are also searching for 45-year-old Jose Rangel in connection with this case. At last check, he was not listed as a suspect.

Erick Michel Rangel-Ibarra, left, and Jose Antonio Rangel. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

“What did she do to you, you know?,” Palacio’s sister asked, directing her question to the person responsible for her death. “Why would he do that?”

As Lesly’s family shoulders this unbearable sorrow, Thursday’s vigil didn’t just serve as a place to grieve, it also held one unmistakable message: no matter how much time passes, this group won’t stop trying to bring her justice.

“Everyone here supports her and loves her,” her sister said. “And that man took away her life for no reason.”

“He took away my big sister,” she added. “She was there for me.”

With every tear shed and story told, those who knew Lesly best will also do their best to keep her memory alive.

If you have any information about where Erick Rangel-Ibarra or Jose Rangel could be, please call Crimestoppers at 702-385-5555.

A friend of the Palacio family set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses. If you would like to help, CLICK HERE.