Loved ones gather to honor the life of 1-year-old Royce Jones

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Loved ones came together Thursday to honor the life of 1-year-old Royce Jones, who was killed in a high speed crash in the northwest valley Sunday.

The boy’s parents, who police revealed were each driving in separate cars over 100 mph, each face charges related to the crash.

“When I drive down Rampart, I can’t continue driving,” Royce’s paternal grandmother said, fighting back tears. “I stop. I park. I get out, and I rub the ground where he was last at.”

The mood was absolutely agonizing, as loved ones came together to light candles, release balloons and tell stories about the late little boy.

“We love you Royce, bye baby.”



Balloons are released in honor of Royce. @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/jxm7hcIZmN — Sasha Loftis (@SashaLoftis) July 17, 2020

“It’s quiet,” Royce’s paternal grandmother added, speaking of her life after Royce. “I wanted to come here to hear the noise, to see the people who loved Royce.”

“I know Royce is crying for his mama,” a family friend screamed while standing next to Royce’s photos.

Lauren Prescia, Royce’s mother, was in the car with him and arrested directly after the crash.

Cameron Hubbard-Jones, Royce’s father, was taken into custody days later and went before the judge for the first time Thursday.

However, regardless of why this happened, those who loved the little boy said they can only focus on the devastating grief they feel.

“We love you baby, and we are going to find the good in this,” a family friend said, speaking to Royce. “We are going to overcome this, and everybody is going to be okay.”

“There is a reason why God took Royce home,” his great-grandmother said. “And I know he is very happy where he is.”

They hope his spirit will live on with every single one of their memories.

Prescia faces multiple charges, including DUI, reckless driving and endangerment of a child. She is currently being held on $50,000 bail.

Hubbard-Jones faces a charge for reckless driving resulting in death. He is being held without bail because the charge violated probation.