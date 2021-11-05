‘Love notes’ from Station Casinos geared towards locals in all-new ad campaign

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — You may have noticed a couple of new billboards with funny phrases or heartfelt thoughts around town.

Courtesy: Station Casinos

A new ad campaign by Station Casinos called “From Vegas with Love” has launched across the valley, geared towards locals.

Station Casinos says it hopes the billboards help bring the community closer together with a few good laughs.

Photo Courtesy: Station Casinos

Some star power is also being used in the warm and fuzzy campaign with the help of singer Stevie Knicks, who can be heard reading off some heartfelt love letters in the new ad campaign.

The Youngbloods hit song, “Get Together” serves as a backdrop to the campaign ads.