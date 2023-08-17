LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – When the flames started to spread in Lahaina, Jai Alboro was thousands of miles away in Las Vegas.

He watched in disbelief as his hometown burned. However, instead of sitting still, he organized a donation drive at his business 9th Island Kava Lounge.

Alboro encouraged those here on the 9th island to support families in Maui who needed desperate help.

“Everybody there is family and everybody has lost everything,” Alboro said.

With the donations provided by the Las Vegas community, Alboro personally went to Maui to drop them off.

He was also able to get a glimpse of the devastation firsthand.

8 News Now checked in on him while he is there.

“I couldn’t even function, it is devastating,” Alboro said.

Alboro’s family survived the fire, but unfortunately, his grandmother’s house she shared with her late husband is now burned to the ground.

“Grandma was rushing on the way out and she forgot his ashes at least in my heart he went down with his house,” Alboro said.

While his family is doing their best to recover, Alboro knows many lost so much more.

“There’s still a lot of people and a lot of children still unaccounted for,” Alboro said. “What families need to know is that it is going to be a long haul.”

Alboro said much of Lahaina is still blocked off, but with the donations he brought he will set up at various locations and give families what they need.

“The energy is strong you feel the love between everyone, what everyone has to realize is it’s going to take time. we cant have families fall apart,” Alboro said.

Alboro said he will make frequent trips back and forth with donations.

He also said they have gotten a lot of clothes, but what people need is tools and equipment to rebuild.

Gift cards to Lowes or Home Depot will make it easier to hand out.

You can drop them off at his lounge located at 5447 South Rainbow Boulevard e7, Las Vegas, NV 89118.