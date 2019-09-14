Loud sex, not fight, leads to shots fired at Days Inn

LOCH RAVEN, Md. (KLAS) — A misunderstanding over loud sex led to shots being fired at a Maryland hotel. Police in Baltimore County said 34-year-old Allison Daughtrey allegedly fired a shot and bit a security guard at a Days Inn in Towson, Maryland.

A security guard called police to the hotel after an altercation unfolded after the guard tried to kick two women out for what he thought was fighting in their room. But according to CBS in Baltimore, one of the women told security and police she was having sex with Daughtrey, not fighting with her.

Daughtrey, who was in another room with three children, confirmed the woman’s claims. However, the security guard still asked the couple and the children to leave the hotel.

Police said before they arrived, the woman started yelling at the security guard, who claims she pointed a gun at his head. Authorities say she also bit his right arm and the gun went off. The bullet struck a metal frame.

Daughtrey claims the shot was fired when the weapon fell out of her bag. Daughtrey is charged with second-degree attempted murder and firearm-related charges in the incident.