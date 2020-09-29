Lotus of Siam brings back weekday lunch, launches new app

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lotus of Siam, the award-winning Thai restaurant, has released its own ordering app and announced weekday lunch hours at the Commercial Center location.

The famous restaurant bounced back from a roof collapse at its original location at Commercial Center three years ago, and is currently completing renovations at its second location at 520 E. Flamingo Road.

Lunch hours will be 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Dinner hours remain 5-10 p.m., and reservations “are always recommended.”

Ordering with the app is available during regular business hours, and users who download and order before Oct. 31 will receive 10% off their first order.

The app, build in collaboration with ChowNow, is part of the restaurant’s efforts to provide contactless ordering and payment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As we continue to follow the safest protocols possible, we are excited to expand service for our loyal customers,” co-owner Penny Chutima said. “The new ordering app makes the process much simpler and worry-free. We know many were eager to visit for lunch, and we’re thrilled to be expanding hours. The cocktails are just a nice alternative to our extensive wine and beer selections.”