Losing father with Alzheimer’s devastates North Las Vegas family

LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – Robert Rascon was reported missing from his North Las Vegas home around noon on Friday.

His wife and primary caregiver, Josephine, called police and a search began, but darkness fell and he hadn’t been found.

Not only did Rascon suffer from severe Alzheimer’s. He battled high blood pressure, too.

Rascon was walking in the left travel lane on Interstate 15 north of Apex when he was hit by two cars and died early Saturday morning.

He was 87.

Robert Rascon with his wife, Josephine, in their youth in a family photo.

Thousands of Nevada families struggle with caring for an elderly family member with Alzheimer’s disease. For the Rascon family, it came to a tragic end.

Josephine had told Robert she wasn’t feeling well so she was going to lay down.

She remembers hearing the garage open.

And he was gone. The family’s life changed in an instant.

When he left, he went without any medication. And he took a family car, even though he hadn’t driven in two years because of his dementia, his wife said. That worried her and her family.

Mary Ricciardelli, Robert’s daughter, said he was the greatest father anyone could ask for.

“He was funny … he was witty,” she said. “He could imitate, he could tell jokes, he was full of life. Loved to dance.”

Her father’s death was the worst possible news she could have gotten.

“Your father died,” Ricciardelli remembers hearing. “We found his body. He’s been in a horrible accident.”

“And that’s when I fell on my knees,” she said.

Robert Rascon with his wife, Josephine, in a family photo.

Robert Rascon is shown in his Navy uniform.

Robert Rascon, right, and his wife, Josephine, appear with grandchildren in a family photo.

Robert Rascon with his wife, Josephine, in a family photo.

A family photo shows Robert Rascon, right, with his wife Josephine, front, and their children.

Robert Rascon was born in Chicago and he drove a truck there for 33 years. Once he moved to Las Vegas, he was a limo driver and also drove a special needs bus for the Clark County School District.

He leaves behind his wife, 2 children, 6 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.