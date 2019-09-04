Losee Road between Gowan and Alexander roads reopens after police clear what was thought to be ‘old’ explosive device

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Losee Road between E. Gowan and E. Alexander roads reopened Wednesday afternoon after North Las Vegas Police investigated what turned out to be an inert replica of an explosive device.

***Update*** Losee road is now open for all traffic. Explosive was inert. Thank you for avoiding the area. #allclear — NLVPD (@NLVPD) September 4, 2019

The incident occurred at SA Recycling located at 3870 Losee Road.

Police first received the call from someone at the recycling plant about finding an “old-looking” explosive device around 10 a.m. The device was found in the in recyclables.

Happening now. Losee is shut down between Gowan and Alexander due to the ARMOR unit on scene. Initial call was at recycling yard where they found an “old” looking explosive in recyclables. Please stay away from area. Will notify when it opens back up. Thx — NLVPD (@NLVPD) September 4, 2019

NLVPD’s ARMOR unit was also called in to investigate, and the plant was evacuated at 11 a.m. However, everything was cleared and the area and the plant has reopened.